PHOTO: Car drives into floodwater in Highlands County

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A car got stuck after driving into floodwater in Highlands County on Wednesday.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says the car drove into the water behind the Winn-Dixie in Avon Park.
Deputies posted a photo to Facebook showing the silver car with water nearly up to the door handles.
The photo also shows a sign nearby cautioning drivers that the area can flood in heavy rain.
