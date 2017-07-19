PHOTO: Car drives into floodwater in Highlands County

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A car got stuck after driving into floodwater in Highlands County on Wednesday.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says the car drove into the water behind the Winn-Dixie in Avon Park.

Deputies posted a photo to Facebook showing the silver car with water nearly up to the door handles.

The photo also shows a sign nearby cautioning drivers that the area can flood in heavy rain.

