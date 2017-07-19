Mail delivered to wrong addresses causing headaches for Plant City residents

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Something as simple as checking the mail is causing quite the headache for people living in a Plant City neighborhood.

Frustrated residents reached out to 8 On Your Side saying mail is being delivered to the wrong address almost daily.

Sarah Haines says she wishes she could just walk to the mailbox and get her own mail. But she actually has to get into her car and drive down the road to do it.

“I have to go to three different mailboxes, well four including my own, just to see if there is mail there,” she said.

All of the mailboxes are at least a mile away. One is in front of a vacant home, another is in a field.

Haines says it’s extremely frustrating.

“Especially around Christmas time when you are waiting for your packages to come,” she said.

And Haines isn’t alone in her frustration. On Facebook, dozens of people in Plant City have been reaching out for help, all of them getting their mail delivered to the wrong location.

8 On Your Side went to the post office in Plant City to try and get answers. They sent us this statement:

The Postal Service’s goal is to deliver high-quality customer service. We apologize to customers who have not received the level of service they expect. A postal official will contact the customers and follow up to resolve any mail issues they are experiencing.”

Haines says she wants to know what the post office is going to do to make sure she gets her mail delivered to her correct address.

“If I am waiting for something important, especially around tax time, you are never certain if it is coming,” she said.

