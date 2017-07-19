Jaguars DE Fowler arrested in St. Petersburg for simple battery, criminal mischief

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A professional football player for the Jacksonville Jaguars was arrested in St. Petersburg Tuesday night.

Police say 22-year-old Dante Fowler was driving in the Trellis at the Lakes apartment complex on 4th Street North around 6:30 p.m. when a man walking nearby made a comment about his driving.

Fowler got out of his car to speak with the man. According to police, he then hit the man, knocked off his glasses and stepped on them. Fowler is also accused of taking the victim’s grocery bag with newly bought liquor and throwing it in a lake.

The man was not injured.

Fowler is charged with simple battery and criminal mischief.

The 22-year-old is a defensive end for the Jacksonville Jaguars who played for the Florida Gators in college. He was a first-round draft pick back in 2015.

The Jaguars released this statement on Wednesday:

The Jaguars are aware of the situation involving defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and are currently gathering more information. The team has been in communication with Dante. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Fowler was born in St. Petersburg and went to Lakewood High School.

