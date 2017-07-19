Jaguars DE Fowler arrested in St. Petersburg for simple battery, criminal mischief

By Published: Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A professional football player for the Jacksonville Jaguars was arrested in St. Petersburg Tuesday night.

Police say 22-year-old Dante Fowler was driving in the Trellis at the Lakes apartment complex on 4th Street North around 6:30 p.m. when a man walking nearby made a comment about his driving.

Fowler got out of his car to speak with the man. According to police, he then hit the man, knocked off his glasses and stepped on them. Fowler is also accused of taking the victim’s grocery bag with newly bought liquor and throwing it in a lake.

The man was not injured.

Fowler is charged with simple battery and criminal mischief.

The 22-year-old is a defensive end for the Jacksonville Jaguars who played for the Florida Gators in college. He was a first-round draft pick back in 2015.

The Jaguars released this statement on Wednesday:

The Jaguars are aware of the situation involving defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and are currently gathering more information. The team has been in communication with Dante. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Fowler was born in St. Petersburg and went to Lakewood High School.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s