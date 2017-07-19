Hot dog! July 19th is National Hot Dog Day

(WFLA) — Wondering what’s for lunch today? Well, here’s a suggestion — grab a hot dog!

According to the not so official calendar of made-up food holidays, the third Wednesday in July is always National Hot Dog Day.

That’s today! And plenty of places are offering deals.

Burger King is selling grilled hot dogs for 79 cents each.

Sonic Drive-In is selling all-American and chili cheese coney dogs for $1 each.

So whether you go traditional, or more adventurous, there’s a bite for every appetite!

