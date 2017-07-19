Hillsborough sheriff seeks help finding vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

WFLA Web Staff Published:
File photo courtesy WISH

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Tuesday night.

Detectives say Sherry Hunter, age 61 of Tampa, was not in a cross walk when she crossed West Waters Avenue, just east of Wilsky Boulevard at 10:38 p.m.

Hunter was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound on Waters Avenue.

She died at the scene.

Investigators believe the vehicle was likely a dark color Toyota with front end damage to the grill and headlight. It is not known if the vehicle was a truck or a sedan.

If you have information that can help investigators, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s