Hillsborough sheriff seeks help finding vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Tuesday night.
Detectives say Sherry Hunter, age 61 of Tampa, was not in a cross walk when she crossed West Waters Avenue, just east of Wilsky Boulevard at 10:38 p.m.
Hunter was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound on Waters Avenue.
She died at the scene.
Investigators believe the vehicle was likely a dark color Toyota with front end damage to the grill and headlight. It is not known if the vehicle was a truck or a sedan.
If you have information that can help investigators, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.
