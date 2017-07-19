Hillsborough leaders vote today on controversial Confederate statue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Hillsborough County commissioners are set to re-vote on the issue of whether or not to remove a century-old confederate war monument statue from downtown Tampa.

Right now, the statue stands in front of the old Hillsborough County Courthouse in downtown Tampa. In June, the commissioners voted 4-3 to keep the statue as is.

That did not sit well with those who oppose the statue. Due to the amount of backlash from the public, Tampa Bay professional sports teams and even Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the commissioners are voting again.

Protesters are expected to turn out for this morning’s vote, which is scheduled for 10:45 a.m.

One commissioner, Victor Crist, will not be at the meeting.Therefore, if no one changes their stance, the vote would be a 3-3 tie.

