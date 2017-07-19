Hillsborough commissioners vote 4-2 to remove Confederate statue outside courthouse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The fate of the controversial Confederate statue standing outside the old Hillsborough County courthouse no longer hangs in the balance.
Hillsborough County commissioners voted 4-2 in favor of removing the statue, which has been at the center of controversy in recent weeks.
Just last month commissioners voted 4-3 to leave it in place, but after public outcry, some of them seem to have changed their tune.
The statue will move to the Brandon Family Cemetery, where four Confederate veterans are buried.
The statue’s removal could cost up to $130,000, but we still don’t know who will pay for it.
This is a developing story. We will have more information on WFLA.com soon.
