Hillsborough commissioners expected to vote Wednesday on removal of Confederate statue

Paul_Mueller By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Will it stay or will it go?

We’re still waiting on commissioners to decide the fate of the Confederate statue outside the old Hillsborough County courthouse.

For months, the statue has been at the center of controversy, and in recent weeks, protesters from both sides have shown up to the site of the statue and seem to be growing more vocal as the commission’s vote hits delays.

The vote was delayed after more than 100 people signed up to speak. Each individual was given two minutes to voice their opinion.

Just last month commissioners voted 4-3 to leave it in place, but now after public outcry, the majority of commissioners say they’re in favor of moving the statue and several commissioners even changed their stance on the original vote.

If the statue is removed, it’s still unclear where it will go.

The Brandon family sent a letter to the commission offering their family cemetery as the statue’s new home.   There are four Confederate veterans buried there.  A private cemetery in Lutz has also offered up space for the monument.

The statue’s removal could cost up to $130,000.  There’s no word on who will pay for that and whether the council would vote on a new location.

Stay tuned to News Channel 8 and WFLA.com for the latest on this developing story.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s