Healthy advisory issued at Picnic Island Park Beach

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A health advisory has been issued for Picnic Island Park Beach in Tampa due to enterococci bacteria.

The Hillsborough County Health Department took samples at the beach on Monday and found they were above the threshold for the bacteria. The department says that should be considered a potential risk to anyone who goes into the water.

Samples will be taken at the beach again on Monday, July 24.

The advisory will be lifted when the water is within satisfactory range.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s