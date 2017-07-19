Healthy advisory issued at Picnic Island Park Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A health advisory has been issued for Picnic Island Park Beach in Tampa due to enterococci bacteria.

The Hillsborough County Health Department took samples at the beach on Monday and found they were above the threshold for the bacteria. The department says that should be considered a potential risk to anyone who goes into the water.

Samples will be taken at the beach again on Monday, July 24.

The advisory will be lifted when the water is within satisfactory range.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES