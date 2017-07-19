Florida man shoots at AT&T workers outside home after argument

(Source: WTVJ Staff)

HIALEAH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a utility worker following an argument, according to WTVJ.

WTVJ reports police officers arrived at his home after neighbors heard shots being fired.

Police said Jorge Jove, 64, began arguing with two AT&T workers stopped in front of his home.

The man allegedly went back into his home, retrieved a gun and began shouting at the workers before allegedly firing seven to eight shots at one of the workers, according to police.

It is not known if either worker was shot or what charges Jorve will face.

