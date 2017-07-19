Florida con man posed as Adele’s manager to get free stuff, swindled NBA stars out of sneakers, police say

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – A longtime con man, who was once convicted of posing as Madonna’s manager to steal $2.4 million in jewelry, was busted again by Miami police after posing as Adele’s manager.

Justin Jackson, 30, and his wife Angel Lii were arrested in May and charged on Tuesday after the pair tried to get comped tickets to see rapper Kendrick Lamar at last weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

For the past year, police say Jackson had been using the name of the pop star’s manager, Jonathan Dickins, to ask for free concert tickets and memorabilia from a number of celebrities including Rihanna, Usher, Drake, Katy Perry and Chris Brown.

Using a bogus email account, he flooded their reps with requests. He asked Brown and Perry if the singers would make birthday videos for a “dear friend,” but his requests were unsuccessful. He was, however, able to get tickets to attend and go backstage at a concert for the rapper Fabolous, but his requests didn’t work for Lauryn Hill and Carrie Underwood concerts.

When he reached out to Lamar’s manager, word got back to Interscope Records, which suspected his e-mail account was fake and notified Dickins. The manager immediately informed the cops.

The Miami-Dade Police Department set up a sting, and an undercover detective posing as a production manager and reached out to Jackson in May, asking him to pick up the tickets at a local park.

Jackson told undercover detectives Dickens was busy working with his clients, but decided to send Lii and another woman to the park in his place. When the women arrived to meet undercover detectives, they were immediately detained. They were charged Tuesday with grand theft and identity theft. A third woman with them at the time was not arrested, police say.

Jackson was arrested and now faces grand theft and identity theft charges.

It’s not the first time Jackson has been accused of impersonating reps.

In 2007, the con man was busted posing as a rep for Madonna after he convinced a New York-based boutique to loan out $2.4 million worth of jewelry to the singer, which he later pawned. He served two years in prison for the crime.

In 2014, he was sued for posing as Oprah Winfrey’s nephew and as a former aide for Barack Obama to get free stuff. Jackson also posed as reps to get gift cards from the Cheesecake Factory and clothes and handbags for Juicy Couture, court documents show.

He also created a fake e-mail account for the manager of soccer superstar Lionel Messi to “add a layer of verisimilitude” to his request to get sneakers from NBA stars, according to an arrest report.

