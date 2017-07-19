Death sentence for Carlie Brucia’s killer vacated, 11-year-old murdered in Sarasota in 2004

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Carlie Brucia file images

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) – A former auto mechanic found guilty of strangling an 11-year-old Sarasota girl, whose abduction was captured by a security camera and whose case garnered worldwide attention, will receive a new sentencing trial.

Circuit Judge Charles Roberts on Tuesday granted a part of Joseph Smith’s motion to vacate his death sentence for the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of Carlie Brucia.

In December 2005, a jury recommended death for Smith by a 10-2 vote and also imposed concurrent life terms for the sexual assault and kidnapping convictions.

In this latest ruling, Roberts ordered a new penalty phase trial, which does not overturn the verdict in the case. A date for the new sentencing trial has not yet been set.

Carlie Brucia’s mother Susan Schorpen was found dead from a heroin overdose earlier this year in Polk County.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s