Cops: Employee shoots 1 of 4 armed robbery suspects in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – An employee at a Sarasota business helped lead deputies to four armed robbery suspects after he shot and injured one of them Tuesday night, according to deputies.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at a business located at 3251 17th Street.

Witnesses told detectives two masked men had entered the restaurant. One brandished a gun while the other suspect battered an employee who they probably shouldn’t have messed with.

Deputies say the employee, who was armed, pulled out his gun and fired three rounds at the suspects before they fled the scene.

Responding units found blood on the floor and recovered a firearm that was left behind.

Deputies received a second call reporting a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound. The injured man, Shawnathan Young, 21, was admitted to the emergency room. Deputies came to the hospital and made contact with Young, the caller, David Welch, 18, and two other men, Henry Morley, 20, and Deshawn Reid, 23.

Investigators determined all four men were connected with the crime.

They were each charged with a single count of felony armed robbery. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Young remains in the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

