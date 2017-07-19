Cleanup at Pasco sinkhole begins

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Cleanup at a huge sinkhole in Land O’ Lakes is underway.
Pasco officials now estimate the hole is 225 feet wide and approximately 50 feet deep. Water in the hole has gone down about five feet since it first appeared on Friday
Pasco officials are urging anyone within 500 feet of the hole to use bottled water.
County officials have tested 20 wells in the area, but plan to continue monitoring. And while the E.coli test results came back quickly, other tests for other possible containments will take longer.
