Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Lutz holds fundraiser for sinkhole victims

By Published:
This is what the sinkhole looked like on Tuesday.

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – Dozens of local businesses, including a Beef O’ Brady’s, are stepping up to help those displaced by the sinkhole Friday in Land O’ Lakes.

Nearly 30 businesses contributed to donations for a raffle/silent auction taking place Wednesday night at the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s located at 18835 SR 54 in Lutz.

The event starts at 7 pm, and all proceeds will go directly towards the victims.

The devastating sinkhole swallowed two homes Friday, and several families were forced to evacuate.  Officials began cleanup efforts Wednesday morning.

Pasco officials now estimate the hole is 225 feet wide and approximately 50 feet deep.

