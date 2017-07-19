17-year-old missing from Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old girl missing from Hillsborough County could be in the Lakeland area, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Cherish Williams left her home on Carver Street in Thonotosassa on July 13 and has not returned.

Deputies say she does not have her required medication with her and may be suicidal.

Williams has a black mohawk haircut and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, gray sweatpants and a blue jean jacket.

Anyone with information about Williams is asked to call (813) 247-8200.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES