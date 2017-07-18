SWAT at scene near where woman killed in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman in St. Petersburg Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened near 1100 James Avenue South before 9 a.m. Police say 35-year-old Melinda Soria was shot in the doorway of her mother’s home. Several others were in the house at the time.

Not long after, a SWAT situation developed near 40th Avenue South. Officers have surrounded a home where they believe the suspect is.

Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

