VIDEO: Foster kids learn adoption date with special help of Walt Disney World, Mickey Mouse

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Two children got a very special surprise when they visited Walt Disney World at the beginning of July.
Courtney Gilmour posted a video to Facebook showing a special meet and greet between Mickey Mouse and her foster children.
Gilmour told News Channel 8’s Daisy Ruth she and her husband Tom decided to do their adoption reveal during a planned trip to the Star Wars Convention in Orlando.
She said the family found an additional day to spend at Walt Disney World.
“It was their first time ever at Disney and so we booked tickets to Magic Kingdom, and the more I thought about it, the more I thought ‘how cool would it be for Mickey to hold up a sign telling the kids?’” Gilmour said.
The adoption date was set right before the family left for their trip.
Gilmour said she got in touch with Disney employees through their Twitter account, and employees worked fast to make the family’s day amazing and included the special meet and greet.
The kids thought they were only getting their books signed by the famous mouse, but were shocked when Mickey himself revealed the foster family had the adoption date they had so long fought for.
