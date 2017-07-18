Treasure Island police seek help finding missing, endangered girl, 13

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Treasure Island police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered teenager who ran away from her hotel on Monday night after an argument with her parents.
Police say Shaelynn Campfield, 13, suffers from depression and requires medication.
Around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the hotel where the family is staying on West Gulf Boulevard.
Officers were told Shaelynn ran away from the hotel in an unknown direction. She does not have any means of transportation, but does have her cell phone with her.
Shaelynn was wearing a black hoodie and blue shorts. She weighs 120 lbs. and is 5’ 5” tall. She has a thin build with blonde hair and brown eyes.
If you have information that can help police call the Treasure Island Police Department at 727-547-4595 about case ## TI17-12050.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- St. Pete mother arrested for allowing teens to drink at house party
- Local woman gets missing wedding rings back from Kay Jewelers
- Officials: Florida boy, 10, had fentanyl in system when he collapsed, died
- Ruskin drive-in movie theater in jeopardy due to other business’ lights
- Questions remain after police officer shoots, kills bride-to-be
- NFL player seeks help finding kidnapped pit bull being held for $10,000 ransom
- Police release last text from girl electrocuted in bathtub
- 12.5 foot great white shark named ‘Hilton’ lurking off NC coast
- Florida toddler dies in hot car parked outside family’s home
- Singer, Tampa native Aaron Carter, girlfriend arrested in Georgia