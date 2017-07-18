Treasure Island police seek help finding missing, endangered girl, 13

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
Shaelynn M. Campfield was reported missing.
Shaelynn M. Campfield was reported missing.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Treasure Island police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered teenager who ran away from her hotel on Monday night after an argument with her parents.

Police say Shaelynn Campfield, 13, suffers from depression and requires medication.

Around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the hotel where the family is staying on West Gulf Boulevard.

Officers were told Shaelynn ran away from the hotel in an unknown direction. She does not have any means of transportation, but does have her cell phone with her.

Shaelynn was wearing a black hoodie and blue shorts. She weighs 120 lbs. and is 5’ 5” tall. She has a thin build with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have information that can help police call the Treasure Island Police Department at 727-547-4595 about case ## TI17-12050.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO HOME PAGE

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s