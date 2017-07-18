Treasure Island police seek help finding missing, endangered girl, 13

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Treasure Island police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered teenager who ran away from her hotel on Monday night after an argument with her parents.

Police say Shaelynn Campfield, 13, suffers from depression and requires medication.

Around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the hotel where the family is staying on West Gulf Boulevard.

Officers were told Shaelynn ran away from the hotel in an unknown direction. She does not have any means of transportation, but does have her cell phone with her.

Shaelynn was wearing a black hoodie and blue shorts. She weighs 120 lbs. and is 5’ 5” tall. She has a thin build with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have information that can help police call the Treasure Island Police Department at 727-547-4595 about case ## TI17-12050.

