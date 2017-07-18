Test results of water near Pasco sinkhole to be released today

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Today, Pasco County officials are expecting to get water test results after a massive sinkhole opened up in Land O’ Lakes early Friday morning.

The sinkhole swallowed two homes, a boat, part of a road and a septic tank last Friday.

County administrators tested 20 homes for E. coli out of an abundance of caution. They don’t expect to find anything unusual in the water.

“There is no evidence at this point that any wells are contaminated,” said a county spokesperson who also said that citizens can drink bottled water if they feel concerned.

Pasco County is working for the Florida Department of Health to see if any additional water testing is needed and/or their recommendation.

The test results are expected by 3 p.m.today.

Coming up at 10 a.m., county officials will hold a press conference to give an update on the recovery and clean up process.

You can watch the news conference on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.

A fund has been created to help victims of the sinkhole. Learn more here. 

