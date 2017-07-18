Swimmer attacked by gator in Florida’s Peace River

(WBBH) An alligator bit a man swimming in the Peace River Sunday afternoon.

It was one of four attacks to have occurred in the past 10 days and the second attack in the area.

Russell Mendelsohn, 34, was bitten on his left foot while wading in the waters at Morgan Park in Arcadia.

