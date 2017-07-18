St. Pete man posed as teenage girl online, lured, kidnapped boys

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested for kidnapping and sexual battery with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.

St. Petersburg police detectives arrested D’Andre Banks, 25.

Police said in June, Banks posed as a teenage girl on Facebook and lured a 17-year-old boy to a house near MLK Street South and Paris Avenue South.

Banks was armed with a handgun and threatened the boy before sexually assaulting him.

A second incident occurred on Monday. Banks posed as a teen girl on Facebook and lured a 15-year-old boy to a vacant house on 20th Street South.

The boy was able to escape unharmed.

Police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police’s non-emergency number at 893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.

