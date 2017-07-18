St. Pete man posed as teenage girl online, lured, kidnapped boys

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested for kidnapping and sexual battery with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.
St. Petersburg police detectives arrested D’Andre Banks, 25.
Police said in June, Banks posed as a teenage girl on Facebook and lured a 17-year-old boy to a house near MLK Street South and Paris Avenue South.
Banks was armed with a handgun and threatened the boy before sexually assaulting him.
A second incident occurred on Monday. Banks posed as a teen girl on Facebook and lured a 15-year-old boy to a vacant house on 20th Street South.
The boy was able to escape unharmed.
Police believe there may be more victims.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call police’s non-emergency number at 893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.
