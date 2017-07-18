Reports: R. Kelly allegedly traps young women in cult

(WFLA) — Reports of R. Kelly allegedly trapping young women into a cult have surfaced on various news sources.
Buzzfeed News said while the R&B legend is touring the country this summer, parents told police that R. Kelly is running an abusive “cult” that’s tearing families apart.
Buzzfeed News said three former members of Kelly’s inner circle told them similar stories.
According to the report, an 18-year-old singer from Polk County is among the women living with Kelly.
“I have not talked to my daughter in more than a year,” the girl’s mother told Buzzfeed. “We’ve had deaths in the family, birthdays, and I haven’t heard from her and she hasn’t been here for any of it. I didn’t even hear from her on Mother’s Day. All I want to do is bring her home.”
Sheriff Grady Judd is in Polk County Tuesday to discuss these allegations. Watch live on the WFLA Facebook page.
