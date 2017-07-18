Rehabilitated manatee mother, calf to be released by Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A previously severely injured manatee mother and her calf will be released by Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo on Thursday after being rehabilitated back to health.

The pair, who have been named Pascow and Cottee by their caretakers, made a speedy recovery.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the zoo’s veterinary team responded to an alert of manatees trapped in a New Port Richey canal just before Mother’s Day weekend.

The manatee mother’s tail was sliced open by a boat propeller, creating deep gashes.

The pair were rushed to the zoo’s David A. Straz Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center for medical attention and around-the-clock monitoring.

Even though Pascow’s wound was so severe, she continued to nurse and care for Cottee during their rehabilitation and recovery.

Now strong enough to be safely sent on their way, the mother and calf will return to their native waters on Thursday.

In the midst of peak boating season, the zoo cautions boaters of the dangers collisions can pose for manatees.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO HOME PAGE

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s