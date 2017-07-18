Rehabilitated manatee mother, calf to be released by Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A previously severely injured manatee mother and her calf will be released by Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo on Thursday after being rehabilitated back to health.

The pair, who have been named Pascow and Cottee by their caretakers, made a speedy recovery.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the zoo’s veterinary team responded to an alert of manatees trapped in a New Port Richey canal just before Mother’s Day weekend.

The manatee mother’s tail was sliced open by a boat propeller, creating deep gashes.

The pair were rushed to the zoo’s David A. Straz Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center for medical attention and around-the-clock monitoring.

Even though Pascow’s wound was so severe, she continued to nurse and care for Cottee during their rehabilitation and recovery.

Now strong enough to be safely sent on their way, the mother and calf will return to their native waters on Thursday.

In the midst of peak boating season, the zoo cautions boaters of the dangers collisions can pose for manatees.

