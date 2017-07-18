Rays beat A’s 3-2 to move closer to first place in AL East

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Jake Odorizzi and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Monday night.

Steven Souza hit his 19th home run, Evan Longoria also went deep and reached base three times while Adeiny Hechavarria added two hits for the Rays, who won for the third time in four games since the All-Star break.

Odorizzi (6-4) bounced back from his worst start of the season and went seven innings while striking out five and walking two.

He gave up his lone hit when Khris Davis hit his 26th home run in the fourth but was otherwise dominant while not allowing another runner past first base.

Tommy Hunter pitched the eighth and Alex Colome retired three batters for his AL-leading 27th save.

Oakland pulled within 3-2 in the ninth when Yonder Alonso doubled, took third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.

Colome got Ryon Healy to ground out to end the game.

