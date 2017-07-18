New USPS program available in Tampa Bay offers daily pictures of mail

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ever wonder what’s going to come in the mail for the day?

It is now easier to track your mail and know exactly what should be in your mailbox with the United States Postal Service’s new program called “Informed Delivery.”

The program is similar to tracking a package delivery. People who sign up for the program will be able to see a photo of letter mail scheduled to be delivered that day. If something is missing there will be a way to report it, hopefully informing customers sooner that they could be the victim of mail theft.

Several people in South Tampa told News Channel 8 they love the idea.

“You will know what mail you missed or what bills you missed and inquire about that later. You can let the postal service know you were supposed to receive something and you never got it,” said Troy Taylor.

“I think it is a great program. It will help people see what is coming in their mailbox. What is in there, if it is junk or no,” said Anna Shvyrvea.

According to a USPS spokeswoman, the program is free and uses technology the USPS already has.

For more information on how to sign up, you can visit the USPS website.

