New baby introduced at Houston Zoo

HOUSTON, Texas (WFLA/NBC) – A baby at the Houston Zoo made her public debut on Monday.

“Joy” is a 300 pound Asian elephant calf.

Monday was the first public viewing of Joy since her birth on July 12.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child,” said Aaron Halling with the Houston Zoo. “The same with elephants. The whole elephant herd will watch over the baby and make sure that she’s doing great, and if she gets a little upset, the whole herd comes in running, making sure she’s okay.”

