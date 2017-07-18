Man arrested in shooting death of St. Petersburg woman

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect involved in a Tuesday morning shooting in St. Petersburg was taken into custody Tuesday night.

Joshua Thompson, 27, was arrested for shooting Melinda Soria at 8:25 a.m.

The shooting happened near 1100 James Avenue South before 9 a.m. Police said Melinda Soria, 35, was shot in the doorway of her mother’s home. Several others were in the house at the time.

Officers located Thompson in the 4500 block of 19th Avenue South shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Thompson was arrested without incident.

He is charged with second degree murder.

