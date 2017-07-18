Local woman gets missing wedding rings back from Kay Jewelers

WESLEY CHAPEL (WFLA) — For more than a year, 8 On Your Side has investigated complaints from Kay Jewelers customers. Despite our stories, the company seems to be having the same problem over and over – customer complaints about missing jewelry.

Natalie Felix is one of those customers. And like many other brides, her wedding rings mean the world to her and that’s why she’s meticulous with their maintenance.

She says, “We dropped them off on June 26th to have the rhodium plating done.” Rhodium plating is basically a process where the jewelry gets an extra coating to help resist scratches and tarnish. She says, “In the past they’d shown up back to me within a week.”

But not this go around. Natalie says each time she called Kay Jewelers at Wiregrass Mall, she kept getting the runaround. She says she was told, “Oh, they’re in route. Then the next day I’d do the same and they’re still in route.”

According to Kay Jewelers, Natalie’s rings were lost by U.P.S. She says, “They shipped them the Wiregrass Mall Kay to Jerrod’s across the street from Citrus Park Mall.”

But after much frustration, finally she got the phone call she’d been waiting for telling her the rings have been found. Plus, there was proof the serial number was a match so she knew she truly got back her original wedding ring set. “I’m excited. I’m ecstatic. I got my rings back. I can look down and know that they’re what my husband bought me.”

As for taking any jewelry back to Kay Jewelers? Natalie told us, “I could possibly. But to take it there and have repaired and have them ship it and have it get lost again? Never.”

Along with returning her original rings, Kay Jewelers also gave Natalie a $1,000 gift card for all she and her husband have been through.

