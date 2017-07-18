Largo police arrest non-certified employee of Pinellas Co. Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo police arrested a non-certified employee of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office following a domestic related dispute on Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Joshua Volz, 35, engaged in a verbal argument with his spouse at their home.

The argument became physical in nature when Volz struck and choked his wife, according to Largo police.

The arrest affidavit indicated the victim sustained minor injuries to her face and head.

Volz was arrested by Largo police officers at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday. He is employed at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office as a non-certified Criminal Justice Specialist, assigned to the Department of Detention and Corrections.

Voltz was hired by the sheriff’s office in October of 2006.

He is charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of domestic battery by strangulation.

