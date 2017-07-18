Largo police arrest non-certified employee of Pinellas Co. Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery

By Published:

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo police arrested a non-certified employee of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office following a domestic related dispute on Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Joshua Volz, 35, engaged in a verbal argument with his spouse at their home.

The argument became physical in nature when Volz struck and choked his wife, according to Largo police.

The arrest affidavit indicated the victim sustained minor injuries to her face and head.

Volz was arrested by Largo police officers at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday. He is employed at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office as a non-certified Criminal Justice Specialist, assigned to the Department of Detention and Corrections.

Voltz was hired by the sheriff’s office in October of 2006.

He is charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of domestic battery by strangulation.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO HOME PAGE

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s