Largo police arrest non-certified employee of Pinellas Co. Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo police arrested a non-certified employee of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office following a domestic related dispute on Tuesday.
According to an arrest affidavit, Joshua Volz, 35, engaged in a verbal argument with his spouse at their home.
The argument became physical in nature when Volz struck and choked his wife, according to Largo police.
The arrest affidavit indicated the victim sustained minor injuries to her face and head.
Volz was arrested by Largo police officers at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday. He is employed at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office as a non-certified Criminal Justice Specialist, assigned to the Department of Detention and Corrections.
Voltz was hired by the sheriff’s office in October of 2006.
He is charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of domestic battery by strangulation.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Pete mother arrested for allowing teens to drink at house party
- Local woman gets missing wedding rings back from Kay Jewelers
- Officials: Florida boy, 10, had fentanyl in system when he collapsed, died
- Ruskin drive-in movie theater in jeopardy due to other business’ lights
- Questions remain after police officer shoots, kills bride-to-be
- NFL player seeks help finding kidnapped pit bull being held for $10,000 ransom
- Police release last text from girl electrocuted in bathtub
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories