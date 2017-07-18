Intersection shut down, man seriously injured after crash between car and semi in Pinellas Park

By Published:

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver is battling serious injuries at a local hospital after a crash between a car and a semi-truck.

The collision happened just before noon Tuesday at the intersection of Park Boulevard and 43rd Street in Pinellas Park.

Police say the semi and a Kia Spectra crashed in the westbound lanes of Park Boulevard North.

At the time of the crash, the lights at the intersection were on flash. Police say it could be due to heavy thunderstorms that were in the area at the time.

The man driving the Kia was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection of 43rd Street and Park Boulevard will be closed in all directions for several hours while police investigate.

