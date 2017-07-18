Headlines: Woman killed in St. Pete; Girl missing from local hotel; Officer shoots, kills bride-to-be

TODAY’S WEATHER
We’ll have highs in the 90’s today with a chance of storms in the afternoon. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- SWAT at scene near where woman killed in St. Petersburg
- Treasure Island police seek help finding missing, endangered girl, 13
- Officials: Florida boy, 10, had fentanyl in system when he collapsed, died
- Cops: Grandparents who left boy at Florida rest stop had heroin in van
- Questions remain after police officer shoots, kills bride-to-be
- Alfred Angelo bankruptcy lawyer receives 7,100 emails from panicked brides
- Florida: Schools can hold recess inside classrooms
DON’T MISS IT
- 59-year-old who tried for 4 decades to get pregnant has baby
- Dog pulls baby deer from water to save it from drowning
- Police release last text from girl electrocuted in bathtub
- Kidnapped pit bull held for $10,000 ransom returned to NFL player
- WATCH: SUV winds up on roof of house