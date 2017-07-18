Frontier Airlines expands to 11 cities from Tampa with $34 fares

TAMPA (WFLA) – Frontier Airlines is expanding its service to 11 new cities from Tampa.

Frontier and Tampa International Airport officials made the announcement on Tuesday.

The new destinations and start dates:

Buffalo – Dec. 6

Colorado Springs – Oct. 6

Columbus – Dec. 17

Indianapolis – Nov. 12

Islip (Long Island) – Oct. 5

Kansas City – Dec. 16

Milwaukee – Nov. 10

Minneapolis – Oct. 5

Nashville – Dec. 17

Providence – Oct. 10

St. Louis – Oct. 6

And of course, with new service comes fare deals. Frontier is offering one-way tickets for as low as $34 and $39 to these new cities. Restrictions do apply. But you must purchase your tickets by July 20.

Today’s announcement is part of a bigger plan to bring low fares to 21 new cities and 85 new routes, which will include 90 percent of the U.S. population, Frontier said.

“By expanding our low fares, we are creating a new day for travel. Millions more Americans can now afford to take the time they deserve to visit new and familiar places, be there for life changing events and start new businesses,” Frontier posted on its website.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO HOME PAGE