Florida: Schools can hold recess inside classrooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida schools can comply with the state’s new recess mandate without having to take children outside.
The Florida Department of Education on Friday told school superintendents that there’s nothing in a new state law that dictates where recess must take place.
State legislators earlier this year passed a law that requires elementary schools to set aside 20 minutes each day for “free-play recess” although charter schools were exempted.
For the past two years mothers of school children pushed for recess, saying children need a break from schoolwork.
Department officials sent a memo to superintendents asking them to report to the state by Sept. 1 whether or not they are complying with the new mandate.
That memo also urged districts to establish weather guidelines to ensure student safety.
