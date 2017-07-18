FBI warning parents about ‘smart’ toys

(WFLA) — The FBI is warning parents about the privacy risks that come with toys that are connected to the internet.

The “smart” toys can have sensors, microphones, cameras, data storage, GPS or speech recognition. Those features could give away your personal information, according to the bureau.

The warning gives the example that toys with microphones could collect conversations and possibly share information about your child’s name, school or other activities.

Parents are advised to examine the user agreement disclosures and privacy practices of a toy company and to know where personal data is being sent to and stored, including whether it’s sent to any third-party services.

