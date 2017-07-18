Dog pulls baby deer from water to save it from drowning

Associated Press Published:

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2014, file photo, a sea wall separates Asharoken Village, N.Y. from Long Island Sound. A man says his dog jumped into the sound at Port Jefferson, New York, July 16, 2017, to save a baby deer. (AP Photo/Emily Dooley, File)

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (AP) – A dog that saw a baby deer in danger of drowning in New York jumped in and dragged it to shore.

The daring rescue in Long Island Sound was caught on video by his owner Mark Freeley.

He tells WCBS-TV that he was taking the English golden retriever named Storm on a walk Sunday morning when Storm “just plunged into the water and started swimming out to the fawn, grabbed it by the neck, and started swimming to shore.”

Video shows Storm pushing the deer to shore, lying next to the fawn and nudging it with his nose.

Freeley says animal rescuers soon arrived and the deer ran back into the water.

They used a rope to pull the fawn back in.

The fawn is recovering at an animal rescue center.

