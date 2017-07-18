Deer breaks into taxidermy office to save stuffed friend

WALNUT COVE, N.C. (WFLA/NBC News) — Oh, the irony! A deer actually broke into a taxidermy office in North Carolina.
“Bowman’s Wildlife Taxidermy” in Walnut Cove, is closed on Sundays, and apparently the deer couldn’t wait. So, it used the window.
A stokes county deputy witnessed the break in, shot video of the deer inside, then let him walk out the back door.
“There is a deer. He broke into the taxidermy trying to free his friend. Can’t make this up,” said a Stokes County deputy.
The business owners say deputies called them early Sunday morning, but they thought it was a joke.
All jokes aside, the deer did a few $100 worth of damage.
