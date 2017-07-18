Cops: Grandparents who left boy at Florida rest stop had heroin in van

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) – Three Ohio residents face multiple drug charges after authorities say they left a 6-year-old boy alone at a rest stop on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County.

62-year-old James Robert Morey, 56-year-old Charlene Pitts and 55-year-old Andrea Jean Yantone were arrested Saturday when they returned to the rest stop near St. Augustine.

A woman called deputies saying the boy couldn’t find his grandparents.

An arrest report says 20 minutes later, a van arrived and a deputy talked with the people inside the van about the boy who was left behind.

“He could immediately tell are all under the influence of a controlled substance because I could not smell alcohol,” the deputy said in an arrest report.

A K9 officer was brought in and got a positive hit for drugs when searching the van.

Deputies found two syringes loaded with a brown liquid, pill bottles and a substance identified as “tar” heroin.

The three, from Columbus, Ohio, remained in jail Tuesday.

Records don’t list attorneys for them.

The boy is in state custody.

