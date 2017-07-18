Cops: Grandparents who left boy at Florida rest stop had heroin in van

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) – Three Ohio residents face multiple drug charges after authorities say they left a 6-year-old boy alone at a rest stop on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County.

62-year-old James Robert Morey, 56-year-old Charlene Pitts and 55-year-old Andrea Jean Yantone were arrested Saturday when they returned to the rest stop near St. Augustine.

A woman called deputies saying the boy couldn’t find his grandparents.

An arrest report says 20 minutes later, a van arrived and a deputy talked with the people inside the van about the boy who was left behind.

“He could immediately tell are all under the influence of a controlled substance because I could not smell alcohol,” the deputy said in an arrest report.

A K9 officer was brought in and got a positive hit for drugs when searching the van.

Deputies found two syringes loaded with a brown liquid, pill bottles and a substance identified as “tar” heroin.

The three, from Columbus, Ohio, remained in jail Tuesday.

Records don’t list attorneys for them.

The boy is in state custody.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO HOME PAGE