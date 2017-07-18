Child protection investigators searching for Manatee Co. girl

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Child protection investigators are trying to find a young girl from Manatee County.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office believes 4-year-old Megan Blakey is with her father, 30-year-old Michael Blakey.
Megan has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Michael is about 5’6″ with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Pete mother arrested for allowing teens to drink at house party
- Local woman gets missing wedding rings back from Kay Jewelers
- Officials: Florida boy, 10, had fentanyl in system when he collapsed, died
- Ruskin drive-in movie theater in jeopardy due to other business’ lights
- Questions remain after police officer shoots, kills bride-to-be
- NFL player seeks help finding kidnapped pit bull being held for $10,000 ransom
- Police release last text from girl electrocuted in bathtub