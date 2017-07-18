Child protection investigators searching for Manatee Co. girl

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Child protection investigators are trying to find a young girl from Manatee County.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office believes 4-year-old Megan Blakey is with her father, 30-year-old Michael Blakey.

Megan has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Michael is about 5’6″ with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

