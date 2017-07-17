WATCH: SUV winds up on roof of house

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WFLA) – An SUV wound up in an unlikely place over the weekend.

St. Louis firefighters had to use their high ladder to rescue a man from his SUV after it crashed onto a roof on Sunday.

Investigators believe the SUV drove up onto the lawn before launching onto the roof of the house.

The homeowner was away when it happened and returned home from home from the gym and saw the SUV on the roof.

The homeowner says a nearby intersection is dangerous and it’s not the first time a car has come barreling onto the property.

Neighbors say it’s not uncommon for drivers to ignore the stop signs.

The driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

