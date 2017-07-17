VIDEO: It’s play time for Cincinnati Zoo’s hippo family

(WFLA/NBC News) — The hippo family at the Cincinnati Zoo is showing off their pearly whites.
Little hippo Fiona became a social media star shortly after she was born in January.
The baby hippo was recently introduced to her dad and the zoo said the two are getting along well.
As you can see, she is having a blast playing around with her dad.. splashing about.
According to the zoo, hippos can open their mouths to a massive 150 degrees.
They use their mouths to play, show affection, give warnings and explore the world around them.
You’ll see a variety of open-mouth interactions between the family, which zoo handlers say, is all normal hippo behavior.
Fiona is spending more time in the outdoor pool, but she has access to the indoor space at all times, so visitors may be able to catch a glimpse of her but they may also miss her on any given day.
