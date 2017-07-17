Tropical Storm Don forms east of Windward Islands

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center has confirmed Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Islands on Monday.

Don is a very poorly organized storm and will have no impacts to the Tampa Bay area.

“Don is forecast to move through the Windward Islands with tropical storm force winds and heavy rainfall, but strong wind shear will likely tear apart the storm in the Caribbean by the end of the week,” said Storm Team 8 meteorologist Ian Oliver.

The NHC said little change in strength is forecast during the next two days.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Grenada. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Lucia.

Don is the fourth named storm of the Atlantic tropical season.

