Tampa police arrest suspect in deadly Tampa convenience store robbery

WFLA Web Staff Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police say they’ve caught the man who shot and killed a convenience store owner during an armed robbery on Sunday.

Detectives say witnesses and surveillance video helped identify Christopher Sheffield, age 24, as the armed robber.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday , police responded to a report of a robbery and shooting at the 29th Street Store at 2802 N. 29th St.

When they arrived, police found the body of Mohamoud Ibrahim, 60.

Police arrested Sheffield after receiving a tip that he might be hiding at an apartment complex.

Sheffield was charged with Murder in the First Degree, Robbery with a Firearm, and Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

