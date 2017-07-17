Tampa police arrest suspect in deadly Tampa convenience store robbery

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police say they’ve caught the man who shot and killed a convenience store owner during an armed robbery on Sunday.
Detectives say witnesses and surveillance video helped identify Christopher Sheffield, age 24, as the armed robber.
Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday , police responded to a report of a robbery and shooting at the 29th Street Store at 2802 N. 29th St.
When they arrived, police found the body of Mohamoud Ibrahim, 60.
Police arrested Sheffield after receiving a tip that he might be hiding at an apartment complex.
Sheffield was charged with Murder in the First Degree, Robbery with a Firearm, and Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
