St. Pete mother arrested for allowing teens to drink at house party

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A loud house party with numerous teenagers drinking ended with one teen being taken to a hospital and a mother carted off to jail.

That mother, Brytt Mathas, is accused of letting her underage daughter and a number of other young people party it up.

Neighbors along 86th Terrace North in St. Petersburg take pride in their homes, and they keep track of who’s coming and going.

When groups of young people started gathering late Saturday, Bill Barlow took notice.

“I had called the cops after a while ’cause they were driving around the block and coming back and in and out of each other’s cars . You knew it was an issue,” said Barlow.

St. Petersburg police responded to the home.

“When officers arrived, they arrived to find teenagers leaving a party where alcohol was being served,” said Sandra Bentil with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

One neighbor said word got out on social media about the party.

Problem is, many attendees were underage, and cops tell us Brytt Mathas didn’t try to stop it. That’s against the law.

“She did not cooperate. She didn’t want to talk with them. When she was asked to stay and speak with them, she tried to leave. At the point where she was being read her Miranda rights so that they could further investigate, she also did not cooperate,” said Bentil.

Mathas went to jail. A young male partier went to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital severely intoxicated.

A man who answered the door at Mathes’ house refused to comment.

Neighbors aren’t thrilled about the teen drunk fest and the arrest of Mathes.

“That just shocks me. Ya know? Brytt’s a very nice lady,” said Linda Mickey.

“That’s a problem. That’s a serious problem,” said Barlow.

Brytt Mathas faces two charges. Having an “open party house” and resisting an officer without violence. She’s out on bond.

