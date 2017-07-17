Search crews find body of missing Hillsborough jet skier

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Search crews on Monday found the body of a jet skier who went missing Sunday at East Lake in Hillsborough County.
Search crews responded to the lake at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call about a missing jet skier.
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson said that Eduardo Godfrey, age 28, and passenger 24-year-old Jeno Wesley were on the jet ski.
Godfrey made a sharp turn which caused both of them to be ejected.
Wesley was able to swim back and climb on the jet ski uninjured.
Godfrey tried swimming back, but struggled in the water and did not resurface, according to FWC.
Godfrey was not wearing life jacket, Wesley was wearing one
Both men are believed to be from the Tampa Bay area.
