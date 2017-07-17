Save the date: Clear the Shelters Aug. 19

TAMPA (WFLA) – Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen in the Tampa Bay area.

We are just one of nearly 700 NBC stations across the country taking part in a nationwide pet adoption drive called “Clear the Shelters” on Saturday Aug. 19.

The goal is to adopt more than last year’s total of 45,000 pets. You can adopt dogs, cats and possibly other unique animals like iguanas.

There are 27 shelters locally who are offering no-cost or reduced-fee adoptions for this event.

Highlands Co. Sheriff’s Animal Services – 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd, Spring Hill

Friends of Strays – 2911 47th Avenue North – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sebring Angles, Inc – 4200 Sebring Parkway, Sebring

Humane Society of Highlands County – 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd, Sebring

Pinellas Co. Animal Services – 12450 Ulmerton Road, Largo – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter – 1528 27th Street S.E., Ruskin – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Humane Society of Manatee County – 2515 14th Street W., Bradenton – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter – 405 22nd Street S, St. Petersburg – 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue – 8437 Cooper Creek Blvd, Bradenton – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Barking Out Loud Rescue, Inc – 300 N Lake Drive, Lorida

Pasco Co. Animal Services – 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O’Lakes – noon to 6:30 p.m.

Royal Pet Rescue – 1097 Tarpon Ave., Sarasota – Appointment Only

Humane Society of the Nature Coast – 7200 Mobley Road, Brooksville – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hernando Co. SPCA -5718 21st Ave. W, Bradenton – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bishop Animal Shelter S.P.C.A. – 5718 21st Ave. West, Bradenton – 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Humane Society of Pinellas – 3040 FL-590, Clearwater – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay – 3607 N Armenia Ave., Tampa – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suncoast Animal League – 1030 Pennsylvania Ave., Palm Harbor – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TampaBay Cat Alliance Inc. – 12232 Little Road, Hudson – noon – 5 p.m.

Pet Resource Center – 440 N Falkenburg Road, Tampa – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SPCA Florida – 5850 Brannen Road S, Lakeland – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Francis Animal Resuce of Venice, Inc. – 1925 S Tamiami Trail, Venice – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mantaee Co. Animal Services – 305 25th Street W, Palmetto – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluff Animal Rescue – 11399 81st Place, Seminole – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Florida English Bulldog Rescue – Odessa – Appointment only

Pug Rescue of Florida – Windermere, 888-255-4971

Paw Warriors, Inc. – 355 Spring Time Street, Spring Hill – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hours vary by shelter.