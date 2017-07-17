Polk County trail closed for alligator nesting season

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular trail in Polk County is temporarily shut down to keep visitors and wildlife safe.

Polk County’s Parks and Natural Resources’ Environmental Lands program closed a portion of Alligator Alley Trail at Circle B Bar Reserve due to the start of alligator nesting season.

Environmental Lands Stewardship Coordinator Tabitha Biehl said alligators have begun making nests in the area.

The closing of the trail is temporary and necessary for the safety of both visitors and resident wildlife.

Experts anticipate that it will be closed for at least two months until after the young are hatched.

According to county officials, visitors can still hike to the dock on Lake Hancock by hiking Shady Oak to Alligator Alley.

