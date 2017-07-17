Police: Clearwater grandmother leaves 3-year-old behind after stealing

Published:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County grandmother is facing charges, accused of leaving her young grandson behind while stealing.

Police say 45-year-old Jacqulyn Johnson went into Citi Trends on Missouri Avenue in Clearwater on Saturday with her 3-year-old grandson, and started hiding items in a shopping bag. She then left the store as managers tried to stop her.

The arrest report states Johnson was walking quickly, leaving her grandson trailing way behind her as she told him to hurry up.

Johnson walked to Boylan Avenue where she was eventually taken into custody. According to police, she said she has an addiction to stealing.

The little boy was turned over to his father.

