Monday is World Emoji Day

(WTNH) — Monday, July 17th is World Emoji Day, so be sure to break out those creative text messages!
World Emoji Day was created three years ago by the founder of “Emojipedia.” The website keeps track of the over two thousand emoji icons.
Marking the holiday is easy: just pick out your favorite emojis and send them to your friends and family.
Users can also use the hashtag #worldemojiday to share on social media.
Emojis were first invented in Japan between 1998 and 1999, but they spilled over into the U.S. after the first iPhone was released.
