Manatee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered adult

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered adult.

Michael Sweeney, 45, left his home on 65th Avenue West Monday afternoon on a bicycle.

Over the past two days, Sweeney made comments to his mother about harming himself. He is in need of his medication.

Sweeney left the home riding a black bicycle wearing dark blue shorts and a light colored shirt.

Anyone with information on Sweeney’s whereabouts should contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.

